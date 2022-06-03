Star Air launches Belagavi-Bhuj flight

Star Air launches Belagavi-Bhuj flight

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 03 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 03:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Star Air commenced flight services between Belagavi-Bhuj via Ahmedabad on Friday. The services will be available five days a week.

The flight will depart Belagavi on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9.10 am and reach Bhuj at 12 noon. It will depart from Bhuj at 12.30 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 3.30 pm.

On Wednesday, Belagavi-Bhuj flight will take off at 2.15 pm and reach destination at 5.10 pm. It will depart from Bhuj at 5.35 pm and arrive here at 8.30 pm.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bhuj
Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers

 