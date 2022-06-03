Star Air launches Belagavi-Bhuj flight

Star Air commenced flight services between Belagavi-Bhuj via Ahmedabad on Friday. The services will be available five days a week.
The flight will depart Belagavi on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9.10 am and reach Bhuj at 12 noon. It will depart from Bhuj at 12.30 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 3.30 pm.
On Wednesday, Belagavi-Bhuj flight will take off at 2.15 pm and reach destination at 5.10 pm. It will depart from Bhuj at 5.35 pm and arrive here at 8.30 pm.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral
Malaysian photographer steps up to save orchids
'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation
Bali bird sellers help endangered mynah make a comeback
Glass half full, India knows how to stay cool
Saudi women move from behind wheel to under the hood
Pedal on! Cycling school teaches garment workers