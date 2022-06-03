Star Air launches Belagavi-Bhuj flight

Star Air commenced flight services between Belagavi-Bhuj via Ahmedabad on Friday. The services will be available five days a week.

The flight will depart Belagavi on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9.10 am and reach Bhuj at 12 noon. It will depart from Bhuj at 12.30 pm and arrive in Belagavi at 3.30 pm.

On Wednesday, Belagavi-Bhuj flight will take off at 2.15 pm and reach destination at 5.10 pm. It will depart from Bhuj at 5.35 pm and arrive here at 8.30 pm.