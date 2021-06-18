Star Air restarts Hubballi-Bengaluru flight

Star Air has restarted its four-day-a-week flight service between Hubballi and Bengaluru.

Accordingly, the flight will take off from Bengaluru at 10.05 am and land in Hubballi at 11 am.

It will leave Hubballi at 5.40 pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.35 pm. This flight service is available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.