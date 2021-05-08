Start fever clinics at gram panchayat level, H D Kumaraswamy urges Karnataka government

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has urged the state government to start fever clinics in all wards at the gram panchayat-level and equip them with vaccines.

In a ten-point list of suggestions to the government, the regional party leader urged the government to ensure that there are at least 3-4 fever clinics in a gram panchayat. These fever clinics should distribute vaccines, he said.

The government must work towards streamlining bed allocation. At the ward and gram panchayat level, only healthcare professionals have to decide who should get the bed, he said.

Also read | Over 34,000 Covid-19 patients discharged on a single day across Karnataka

He has also asked the government to make use of AYUSH hospitals for treating patients with mild symptoms. It is time for the government to strengthen human resources for managing Covid, the former chief minister said.

The government must make use of medical teaching faculty and National Health Mission staff for Covid management in places where there's staff shortage.

More youth volunteers should be encouraged to take part in Covid management.

There has to be one IAS and KAS official to check on all medical colleges to ensure that the patients are being well taken care of, the leader said, asking the government to implement these measures for efficient Covid care management in the state.