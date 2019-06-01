'Start students' support programme in RGUHS'

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, held a programme to mark its 23rd Foundation Day on Saturday.

On the occasion, the university felicitated medical professionals, who have cleared UPSC examinations this year, and also the students who have excelled in extracurricular activities.

Dr M K C Nair, vice chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, Thrissur, who delivered an endowment lecture advised teachers to treat students as their own kids, especially while awarding internal marks.

“I have seen many students failing because of a lack of 1 or 2 marks in internal assessments. While awarding internal marks, teachers should keep the picture of their own children and consider every student as their child and award marks. Don’t get into enmity with students,” he said.

He even advised students to study as if they are going to teach someone. “Be naughty. All your teachers were once medical students and MBBS days were our best days of life, but never miss to attend classes. Make your own club of five friends and study and never give up,” Dr Nair said.

Dr Nair requested RGUHS to start a students’ guidance and support programme, especially to help first-year MBBS students.