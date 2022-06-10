State aims to fast-track genomic sequencing

The health department has decided to fast-track the results of genomic sequencing to trace new variants or sublineages at the earliest as the number of Covid-19 cases across the city are rising.

While all the eligible samples were being sequenced at four different laboratories, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has suggested that all the samples be sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for sequencing to reduce the turnaround time.

“Genomic sequencing is an expensive process. Unless a minimum number of samples pile up, the sequencing can’t start. Hence, we have suggested that all the samples be sent to BMCRI so that the cycle can start early and the results can be analysed soon,” said a member of the TAC.

Health Commissioner Randeep D said that the department now aims at bringing down the turnaround time to less than a week.

“Ideally, the turnaround time should be four days, but given the challenges, we want to bring it down to less than a week,” Randeep said.

Experts stated that analysis of genomic sequencing results along with a study of clinical symptoms could help reduce the mortality rate and severity.

“While we continue to sequence the samples, it is also important to analyse them along with clinical symptoms. Only after analysis can we arrive at the measures to be taken. The right analysis will help us reduce both severity and mortality rate,” said Epidemiologist and TAC member Dr Giridhar Babu.

Another member of the TAC said that the findings in the genomic sequencing results could point to an early indication of another Covid wave.

“We need to continue sequencing and closely monitor the results since they could give out the signs of another wave,” the member said.