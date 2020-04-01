State announces slew of measures for agriculture, horticulture sectors

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a slew of measures to aid the crisis-hit agriculture and horticulture sectors, here on Wednesday.

Allowing the transport of tomato, watermelon, grapes, lemons and other fruits and vegetables from Karnataka to different states of the country, procuring milk from Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for distribution to poor and slum dwellers, opening 27 sericulture markets, and rice and dal mills were among the initiatives announced for the sector.

A meeting was chaired by Yediyurappa with DyCM Govind Karjol, Agriculture Minister BC Patil and others following reports of farmers dumping their harvest and cases of farmer suicides in the state.

"Tomato, watermelon, grapes, lemons and other fruits and vegetables are sent to neighbouring states. Though there has been a slight decline in demand, police are instructed to allow the free movement of such essential goods to other states," he said, warning of action against those needlessly hindering the free movement of goods. Arrangements are also being made to transport fruits and vegetables from Karnataka in trains.

The state government will also procure milk from KMF and distribute to the poor and slum dwellers with assistance from self-help groups. While KMF was procuring 69 lakh litres of milk per day, it was selling only 42 lakh litres. Portion of the excess milk will be procured by the government for distribution till the end of the 21-day lockdown on April 14.

Yediyurappa said that licenses of such vendors who fleece customers by selling grocery and vegetables at a higher price will be cancelled. “Fruit, vegetable and grocery stores will be kept open through the day. Customers should maintain social distancing while purchasing essentials,’’ he said. Steps are also taken to sell eggs at Hopcoms, he said.

The government has directed authorities to open rice and dal mills in the state, and also ensure adequate arrangements to harvest the standing crop. To help silk farmers, 27 sericulture markets will be opened, while teams from 14 other markets will be formed to procure cocoons directly from farmers.

Yediyurappa reassured that there was no shortage of goods in the market. "People need to buy for only two or three days. There will be no scarcity," he said.

Directions have also been issued to builders to provide food and stay facilities to their construction labourers stuck in cities due to the lockdown. The CM also announced Rs five lakh compensation to the farmer who committed suicide in Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi.