State BJP MPs petition Shah on fraud firms

BJP MPs from the state on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded that the CBI should probe the fraud involving IMA Jewels and AIMMS Ventures.

They said that the money swindled by these firms had been diverted to terror activities.

The MPs, in a memorandum, said the two companies had duped more than 30,000 investors to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore in ponzi schemes.

“They appear to be economic offences and cheating cases. The owners of the companies, prima facie, have links with Popular Front of India (PFI) and other terrorist organisations. It is feared that these owners were funding PFI and other terror organisations,” the memorandum said.

Speaking to reporters, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje said the delegation demanded that the Centre find possible links of the promoters of these companies with terror organisations and if the money collected from investors had been routed to terror activities.

Though the government had ordered an SIT probe, it is unlikely to unravel any truth behind these scandals. Only a CBI probe can unravel the mystery of these two companies and the swindling of huge money, Shobha said.

"Amit Shah assured us that he is aware of the fraud and he will do whatever possible as per the law," Shobha said.