State embarks on mission to reduce emission from thermal plants

Joining the global carbon-cutting initiative, the state government has embarked on a significant mission to reduce emission from thermal power units.

In a bid to reduce the pollution caused by thermal plants, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday allocated of Rs 2,510 crore for developing Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system at Raichur, Ballari and Yaramaras plants.

According to sources in the energy department, FGD system is the latest scientific advancement that most of the thermal plants have adopted across the world to cut down on pollutants. “Several energy companies are raising loans to fund the implementation of FGD system to reduce emission from thermal plants. Considering the similar project in three major thermal units, we had also proposed a similar initiative which has been approved in the budget,” a senior bureaucrat from the Energy department told DH.

This apart, the state budget has also announced a major initiative of setting up of waste-to-energy plant on the outskirts of Bengaluru. When many private players found it tough to commission the waste-to-energy plants owing to people’s opposition or less calorific value of the waste generated in the city. The government’s decision to set up a similar plant has raised the eyebrows of many. A 11.5 MW capacity plant at a cost of Rs 210 crore will come up at Bidadi in Ramanagara. “We are expecting 60 to 70 million units of power annually generated at this unit. Once commissioned, the plant will be of greater help to Bengaluru with a steady supply of quality power,” a KPCL engineer explained.