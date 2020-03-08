State govt junks ‘Shaadi Bhagya’ scheme

The state government has pulled the plug on the ‘Shaadi Bhagya’ scheme launched by Siddaramaiah government in 2013.

In a recent circular, the state government has directed officials of Minority Welfare department to stop accepting applications under the scheme and sought details of pending applications by March 9.

Following the announcement, former chief minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP government accusing it of being anti-minority.

According to a reminder issued by the Directorate of Minority Welfare on March 7, the Finance Department has not made any allocations to the Bidai scheme - popularly referred as Shaadi Bhagya - due to which accepting applications under the scheme has to be stopped immediately.

It also instructed all district-level officials of the Minority Welfare department to compile a list of beneficiaries who had already applied under the scheme by March 9 and dispatch it to the Directorate.

Under the scheme, the Karnataka government provided one-time assistance of Rs 50,000 for women from the economically backward minority community for marriage.

Siddaramaiah, commenting on the issue, said that by cancelling the scheme, the BJP has proved yet again that they were against minorities.