State govt serious about uniform civil code: Bommai

State govt serious about uniform civil code: Bommai

Bommai said the preamble of the Constitution highlights equality

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 26 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 04:47 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said serious discussions were going on for implementing the uniform civil code in Karnataka.

Inaugurating the state BJP Prashikshana Varga meeting at Kimmane Golf Resort in Shivamogga on Friday, Bommai said the preamble of the Constitution highlights equality.

"Our leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had promoted it and BJP has also favoured it. There is a serious discussion on the uniform civil code at the national-level and the state level. We are also seriously discussing it and we will leave no stone unturned to implement it in the coming days to provide equality to people. We not only advocate equality, but also put it in practice," he claimed.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
uniform civil code
UCC

What's Brewing

End of Qatar's football project or just the start?

End of Qatar's football project or just the start?

Global wildlife summit approves shark protection plan

Global wildlife summit approves shark protection plan

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Dhawan doesn't get the accolades he deserves: Shastri

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

Locals rename village after 26/11 martyr in Maharashtra

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

WC betting: Brazil's loss shows India's potential

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

What if the dinosaurs hadn't gone extinct?

 