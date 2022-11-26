State govt serious about uniform civil code: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said serious discussions were going on for implementing the uniform civil code in Karnataka.
Inaugurating the state BJP Prashikshana Varga meeting at Kimmane Golf Resort in Shivamogga on Friday, Bommai said the preamble of the Constitution highlights equality.
"Our leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had promoted it and BJP has also favoured it. There is a serious discussion on the uniform civil code at the national-level and the state level. We are also seriously discussing it and we will leave no stone unturned to implement it in the coming days to provide equality to people. We not only advocate equality, but also put it in practice," he claimed.
