State information commission to hear RTI cases via WhatsApp

In a move that has come as a big relief for right to information (RTI) activists who were worried over delay in hearing of second appeals, the Karnataka Information Commission (KIC) has begun proceedings through video conference, where parties can log in via WhatsApp.

Though the KIC has 10 commissioners, hearing of cases had become a challenge during Covid times.

The commissioners held several meetings to come up with a modality to settle the RTI appeals whose pending list was growing everyday. It was decided to conduct hearing via video conference.

“Appellants can now log into the KIC website and submit their name, phone number and case number. The commission will consider the case and send a link for them prior to the hearing. They can log in via WhatsApp or a channel developed by Cisco,” Chief Information Commissioner N C Srinivasa told DH.

He said the commission has tested several tools before zeroing in on the two modes. “We do not know how long Covid-19 will persist. During the meeting with commissioners, it was decided to enable the KIC to work smoothly even in the long-term scenario,” he said.

He said the idea to include WhatsApp as an option was aimed at convenience. “Even those who are not familiar with technology are usually familiar with WhatsApp. Even otherwise, accessing the app is easy and can be done from any place with a little help,” he

said.