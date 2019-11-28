State makes U-turn, to review acquittals under spl Act

The state government on Wednesday made a U-turn on the reviewing acquittals in criminal cases and informed the Karnataka High Court that even the cases under special Acts will be reviewed.

Additional government advocate B P Achchappa submitted an affidavit before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur. The bench was hearing a PIL by advocate S Umapathy, challenging the government notification of 2015 not to review the acquittal cases under special Acts.He said the state government has decided to review the acquittals in criminal cases registered or charge-sheeted under special Acts like Lokayukta, Prevention of Corruption Act etc.

The government said in the affidavit that all the acquittal cases under special Acts will be reviewed, and 15 days will be granted to comply with the order after withdrawing the 2015 notification.

During the previous hearing, the government had informed that as per the 2015 notification, it will review acquittal in only those cases registered under the IPC. The court had warned the government that it would amount to contempt of the court and violation of the orders of the Supreme Court.