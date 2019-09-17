State may revisit amendments to RTE rules

The government is likely to revisit the amendments brought to the Right to Education (RTE) rules in the state by the previous Congress and JD(S) coalition government, during the 2019-20 admissions.

Considering the recent notice by the Supreme Court to the state government on an appeal filed by a group of parents challenging an amendment to the State’s Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) rules, Minister Suresh Kumar said that the government would take a relook into the matter.

Speaking to reporters after the interaction with students, Kumar said, “We will review the amendments before starting the admission process for the next academic year.”

Under the new amendments, the admissions under RTE quota were mostly restricted to government and aided schools. This resulted in reduction of seats available under the quota by 88%.

In the current academic year, total seats offered under RTE quota was 17,784 at aided and unaided schools.

This number was 1.52 lakh during 2018-19 academic year. The step resulted in decrease in the number of applications.

The RTE Students’ and Parents’ Association, which has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa soon after he took charge and submitted a memorandum, requesting to scrap the amendments. He forwarded it to the primary and secondary education department.

B N Yogananda, general secretary of RTE Students’ and Parents’ Association, said, “If government reverses the amendments, then it will benefit lakhs of students.”