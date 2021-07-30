State staring at another break in monsoon after heavy spell

Following heavy showers over the last two weeks of July, Karnataka is now staring at another break in monsoon showers in the first two weeks of August when rainfall is expected to be below normal.

In the first two months of the southwest monsoon season, Karnataka recorded above normal rainfall. North and south interior Karnataka regions recorded excess rainfall during the period.

Heavy rainfall in the second half of July has also bridged the deficits in Malnad and coastal regions, which received only half the normal rainfall for the season at the end of the first half of the month.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the state received 480 mm rainfall, against an average of 454 mm - an excess of 6%. Overall rainfall during the period was deficient in Malnad and coastal regions.

While rainfall was 11% below normal in coastal districts - 1,699 mm against a normal of 1,905 mm - it was 10% below normal in Malnad region - 830 mm against a normal of 918 mm.

South and north Karnataka regions received 55% excess and 35% excess rainfall respectively. South Karnataka districts received 216 mm rainfall against an average of 139 mm, while north Karnataka districts received 287 mm rainfall against an average of 212 mm.

Extended range model guidance by India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that rainfall is likely to be deficient by up to 10% till August 12 for Karnataka, after which monsoon activity is expected to pick pace. Above normal rainfall is forecast for the two weeks post-August 12.

Speaking to DH, SSM Gavaskar, junior scientific officer, KSNDMC said that monsoon activity had weakened across the state, save for coastal region. “There is a break in monsoon,” he said.

According to IMD forecast, rainfall is expected to reduce even in the coastal districts from Saturday. Scattered rainfall is forecast for north and south interior Karnataka districts for the next five days.