State to procure 20 quintal of tur at MSP

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that the state government would procure 20 quintals of tur from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP)

The government had earlier announced buying 10 quintals of tur at MSP.

Inaugurating a three-day Pashu Mela, organised by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences department, Yediyurappa said, The state government will come to the rescue of the distressed farmers by procuring their produce at MSP using the revolving fund."

The chief minister added that the state government is committed to the all-round development of Kalyana Karnataka.