Statewide vaccination drive at schools

The Health and Family Welfare department will conduct a vaccination drive in schools from December 11 to December 31. The campaign will be held at government and primary schools across the state.

The department aims to administer vaccine to as many as 62 lakh children. "Various vaccines are administered to children - right from birth till it attains 16 years. DPT vaccine had to be administered at the age of 5-6 years. But, some parents forget to get this vaccination done for their wards. Therefore, this campaign is directed at such children" said Deputy Director of the department, Dr B N Rajani.