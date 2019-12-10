Statewide vaccination drive at schools from today

With Karnataka reporting over 500 cases of diphtheria in a year, predominantly among the school-going children, the department of health and family welfare will now start a vaccination campaign at schools across the state.

According to the department, 75% of cases are among the children in 5-16 age group. Most of these cases are reported from nine districts - Koppal, Chitradurga, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Yadagir and Ballari. Diphtheria cases need to be “urgently addressed” in a campaign to prevent them from escalating, according to a statement by the department.

In an attempt to reach out to most students, vaccination centres are being set up in all schools, health institutions and anganwadi centres from December 11 to 31.

The DPT - enhancer and TD vaccine will be administered during the campaign.

In the districts identified to be comprising maximum high-risk areas, all children between class 1 and 10 would be vaccinated whereas in the remaining districts the children of class 1, 5 and 10 would be administered vaccine.