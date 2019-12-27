'Steps taken by Mysuru kings can boost modern India'

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja (YKC) Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile royal family, said that the ‘old idea of Mysuru’ will give a boost to ‘modern India’.

Speaking at a programme organised at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here on Friday, he said that the heritage of Mysuru is not limited to culture and tradition but encompasses innovation and entrepreneurship. He was felicitated on the occasion.

He recalled that his forefathers, the Maharajas, especially Tenth Chamaraja Wadiyar, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar built dams and developed irrigation systems to harness precious water.

They established industries to make use of available resources and provide employment. “Education and healthcare systems were the best, under the Wadiyar kings,” he remarked.

“The strong foundation of Mysuru laid by the Wadiyar kings is of everlasting value. Mysuru was the hub of innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprises during the 19th and 20th centuries. The Wadiyars contributed immensely to research and innovation and they supported the establishment of institutions like Indian Institute of Science and CFTRI,” he recounted.

Mentioning that it was the birth centenary of his grandfather Jayachamaraja (JC) Wadiyar, YKC Wadiyar said that if JC Wadiyar were to see Mysuru today, the ‘golden Mysuru’ can be found only on the premises of CFTRI.

“He would be happy to see the old Mysuru charm in CFTRI. CFTRI is an indigenous homegrown institution, finding solutions in the food and nutrition sector. It has put the resources and environment on the premises of the Cheluvamba Mansion to best use,” he said.

He visited various laboratories of CFTRI and interacted with scientists and students. He also planted a sandalwood sapling to mark his visit to the institution.

Cheluvamba Mansion, the residence of the late Maharajakumari Cheluvajammanni, houses the CFTRI since 1950. JC Wadiyar gave up the mansion and its estate to the Union government in 1948 to encourage research. As Cheluvajammanni, a sister of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and her three children died in an epidemic, the palace reverted to the custody of the king.

CFTRI Director K S M S Raghava Rao, senior principal scientists P Manilal and V D Nagaraju, India-head of Silicon Road S Sanjay and CEO of Bherunda Innovation Foundation B N Pramod were present.