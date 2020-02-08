Steps taken to prevent coronavirus infection: Sriramulu

Health Minister B Sriramulu said awareness will be created about coronavirus in rural areas of the state.

He told reporters here that vehicles with messages on coronavirus on LED screens will go round in villages to allay the fears of the people in this regard.

He said blood samples of 97 people have been tested for coronavirus. Among them, 70 do not have the infection. The reports of the others are yet to be received, he added.

He said all precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the coronavirus infection. Ten beds have been reserved in all district hospitals for the purpose, he said.

Sriramulu said people want to see him as deputy chief minister. "I have to wait for such an opportunity," he said.

He said his portfolio will not be changed. "Chief Minister Yediyurappa is working for the welfare of the people," he added.

He said Congress, which ruled over the state for several years, has emptied the treasury. The chief minister is now filling up the treasury. Congress leaders are criticising the government without any reason, he said.