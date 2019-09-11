Steps taken to vacate stay in ULBs’ case: Kota

The administration by elected representatives in urban local bodies (ULBs) will begin in the next two weeks, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Tuesday.

He told reporters, "The election to ULBs across the state were conducted a year ago. However, due to a court stay, the elected branches were denied any role in the administration. The issue of 18 ULBs' reservation issue of the posts of president and vice presidents' posts are in the court. Measures have been taken to vacate the stay by holding discussions with the legal experts of the government. The row will be solved in the next two weeks."

The confusion created by the previous coalition government has led to several problems. The reservation list was announced after the election results. The power will be restored to the elected representatives, the minister said.

Poojary said there is no proposal before the government to announce any new district. If the government makes any attempt to announce new districts in the next budget, then all attempts will be made to include Puttur as a new district, he added.

To a question, Poojary said district in-charge ministers have not been announced yet, except for Mysuru district.