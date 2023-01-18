Stop demanding 'proof' for graft: Contractors tell govt

Hundreds of contractors staged a protest at Freedom Park on Wednesday urging the government to release bills worth Rs 25,000 crore pending for three years.

During the protest, the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) handed over a memorandum to Public Works Secretary K S Krishna Reddy in which it urged political parties to stop asking for "proof" of corruption.

“If a proper inquiry is done, then all parties will get exposed,” the memorandum stated. "It is common sense that nobody pays a bribe by leaving any trail."

Speaking at the protest, KSCA president D Kempanna said: "We leave it to your (elected representatives) conscience to judge yourself whether you have taken a bribe or not. If you are eager to cleanse the system and bring transparency, what is preventing you from setting up an inquiry under a sitting High Court judge to probe?"

“Our biggest worry is that the rate of commission being charged is growing exponentially in each government’s tenure. Now, it has reached a stage where the quantum of commission (kickback) has broken the ceiling of 40%. With such a big jump in commission, how can any work be carried out by adhering to quality standards?” he said.

Contractors have threatened to halt all works if their dues are not cleared by March 31.

The KSCA alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has failed to act on his assurances given last year that issues like pending bills would be resolved.

Kempanna said the association will hold protests across the state to highlight their issues to the public. "Most of the work is being executed either by MLAs or politicians, their close aides and people are known to them who are not qualified. This is what we are fighting against," he added.