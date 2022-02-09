Storekeeper uploads controversial WhatsApp status,attacked

A youth was injured after a group of people assaulted him for allegedly uploading a controversial post against hijab as the status of his WhatsApp at Gigali circle in Malebennur town of Harihar taluk on Wednesday.

Dileep Malagimane, who runs a store, is being treated at Chigateri general hospital in Davangere.

It is said that over 300 persons dragged him out of the store and manhandled. A few policemen, who rushed to his rescue, were also manhandled.

The police registered cases and detained three persons. Commercial establishments were shut following the incident.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Harihar taluk including Malebennur till midnight on February 11.

Superintendent of Police C B Rishyanth and in-charge IGP (Eastern Range) N Satheesh Kumar inspected the government first grade college at JC Extension in Harihar on Wednesday where students' protest turned violent on February 8. Additional forces have been deployed at the college. Normalcy was mostly restored.

