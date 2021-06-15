Stress on reducing Covid positivity in Udupi

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the goal is to reduce Covid-19 positivity rate to 0.05% in Udupi by June 21.

He was interacting with officials after visiting the community health centre in Hebri. “People should strictly adhere to unlock guidelines. Only those shops that are permitted should remain open. The life of people is important. All should adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in the interest of others,” he stressed. The police and the tahsildars have been directed to strictly adhere to unlock guidelines.

If the Covid-19 positivity rate goes below 5% then a decision will be taken on relaxing all restrictions. Right now, the positivity rate is 6% in the district. People should cooperate. The DC inspected the oxygen storage, generator room, ambulance and swab collection centre.

On delay in registering the hospital’s ambulance, he assured the hospital authorities that he would to speak to the RTO.