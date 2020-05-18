'Strict action against illegal sale of liquor'

The district administration had organised a phone-in programme related to the issues of the excise department.

Janardhan from Somvarpet said that liquor is being sold illegally in some rural areas in the district and urged the officials to initiate action against the violators.

Deputy commissioner (excise) P Bindushree stated that strict legal action has been initiated against those who had illicit liquor and those who are carrying out the illegal sale of liquor. "Raids on the illegal activities will continue", she said.

Nanjappa from Siddapura conveyed a similar issue. The official said that permits of two liquor shops have been scrapped for violating rules during the lockdown. This apart, several other cases have been registered in this connection, she said.

Umesh from Chowdlu village gave a complaint about the sale of illicit liquor. The official assured him of initiating appropriate action.

Excise inspectors Yashwanth Kumar, R N Chaitra, Bhagya and M P Sampath Kumar were present in the phone-in programme.