Student appeals to minister to allow hijab in class

Almas, a student of the Government PU College in Udupi which was the epicentre of the hijab controversy, has posted a tweet making an appeal to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh to reconsider the ban on wearing hijab inside the classroom.

Her tweet reads, "Hijab not allowed during II PUC exams, says @BCNagesh_bjp. Being Edu Minister, is it just for you to deny education for piece of cloth? I had been preparing for my exams since long, all that would go in vain. Don't do this injustice to us sir. Allow us!" (sic)

Watch latest videos by DH here: