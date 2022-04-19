Student appeals to minister to allow hijab in class

Student appeals to minister to allow hijab in class

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2022, 22:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Almas, a student of the Government PU College in Udupi which was the epicentre of the hijab controversy, has posted a tweet making an appeal to Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh to reconsider the ban on wearing hijab inside the classroom.

Her tweet reads, "Hijab not allowed during II PUC exams, says @BCNagesh_bjp. Being Edu Minister, is it just for you to deny education for piece of cloth? I had been preparing for my exams since long, all that would go in vain. Don't do this injustice to us sir. Allow us!" (sic)

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hijab
Hijab row
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

MP teen hangs self as father fails to recharge phone

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

SRK-Taapsee to star in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

BCCI runs as 'private club' as nepotism reigns supreme

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

Bollywood divas and their stunning bridal looks!

How long does menopause last?

How long does menopause last?

 