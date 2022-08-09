Student body demands govt to defer COMEDK counselling

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has demanded the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) to put off the counselling for undergraduate professional courses until the KCET repeaters' matter is settled in court.

In a statement, the AIDSO said that repeater students of KCET have approached the court and the matter is sub judice.

"How can the authorities proceed with counseling process? Students should not be victimised for the mistakes of the government, KEA and COMEDK. We demand the COMEDK to withhold the counseling process until the matter is resolved at the court," the AIDSO said.