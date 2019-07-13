Student drowns in pond while making TikTok video

A student accidentally slipped into a farm pond and drowned while making a TikTok video at Vadageri village in the taluk on Friday.

Victim Mala (20), daughter of Narayanappa, was pursuing her BA at Kolar Govt Women’s College.

The incident came to light on Friday evening when her parents went searching for her.

Mala was caught falling into the pond, while making the TikTok video, on mobilephone camera. The police have a found the mobile on the bund of the pond.

The Kolar Rural police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigations are underway.

Last month, a 22-year-old youth from Godekere in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district had died while performing a reverse flop stunt for TikTok video.