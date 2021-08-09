Student ends life over fear of NEET exam

Student ends life over fear of NEET exam

Fearing that he may not perform well in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses, an 18-year old student reportedly ended life by hanging himself at Chandragutti village in the taluk on Sunday. 

According to police, the deceased is identified as K Chinmay, son of Krishna Rao. He had passed the second PU in distinction. He had a wish to pursue engineering course. He also appeared for NEET last year. But he did not get a good rank. So, he was preparing for the exam slated to be held in September this year. Fearing that he may not do well this time too, he took the extreme step. Sorab police registered a case.   

