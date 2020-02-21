Students give new lease of life to grave of famous danseuse

The Rovers and Rangers of Government First Grade College meaningfully spent their holiday on Friday, on account of Maha Shivaratri, by clearing the weed-infested ‘Samadi’, grave, of renowned Bharatanatyam exponent of the Mysore school - Dr Venkatalakshmamma, at V L Nagara, situated four kilometres from Kadur.

The grave, which was completely covered in weeds, was cleaned by the students. They have also decided to give a facelift to the grave within two months.

‘’A shelter will be constructed to protect the grave of Venkatalakshmamma from sun and rain. Tiles will be laid around the it and a board detailing the achievements of Venkatalakshmamma will be erected at the place. A foot road will also be laid from the main road to the grave, within two months,’’ students added.

College Kannada department Head Dr Doresh said Venkatalakshmamma, who was born at Tangali in Kadur, belonged to Lambani community. She rose to a great height and popularised Mysore style of Bharatanatyam. It is a tragedy that her grave is neglected. There is a need to create awareness about her achievements among the younger generations.

Student Chetan Naik said, “It is a tragedy that many are not aware of the Venkatalakshmamma. Minister for Kannada and Culture C T Ravi should take an earnest interest to protect the grave of the danseuse.”

Venkatalakshmamma served at Mysore Palace and was honoured by the University of Mysore with honorary doctorate and was also a recipient of Padma Bhushan. She was a disciple of famous Bharatanatyam dancer Jatti Tayamma.