Students safe in war-hit Ukraine: Karnataka Home Minister

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 24 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 01:09 ist

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that two students from Shivamogga who are stranded in war-hit Ukraine are safe and the efforts are on to bring all people from Karnataka safely.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said, “We are constantly in touch with the Centre. The families of Gaanavai and Tejas from Shivamogga have appealed to us to bring their children back home safely. All students are safe there. Some students are stranded in the airport as flight services are suspended. Once it starts, all students of Karnataka would be brought home safely”.

Gaanavi from Malligenahalli is pursuing MD in Ukraine and Tejas from Santekadur is studying MBBS there.

