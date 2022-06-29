Students sore over KSOU's move to give only soft copies of study material

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), which has been providing education to thousands of students through distance mode, will not issue hard copies of study material for the academic year 2021-22.

It has decided to upload only soft copies and has issued a circular in this regard.

The decision of the KSOU has disappointed students who have already sought admission to various courses offered by the varsity.

15% fee discount

The varsity, which has cited technical reasons for the decision, has assured of giving 15 per cent discount in the course fee for students, adjusting the students’ expenditure to get hard copies and the inconvenience faced by them due to the decision.

KSOU has been uploading the soft copies of the study materials on its ‘student app’.

The students have to take out a printout for studying now. Several students have expressed disappointment over the sudden decision of KSOU.

A primary school teacher said, “I have paid Rs 9,000 as course fee, including for study material. There are five to six e-books in each subject. The soft copies now have to be printed or photocopied from other students’ study material. This will cost thousands of rupees, an additional burden on students. Those living on low salaries who opt for distance courses will be affected”.

“It was inevitable to depend on e-book during the Covid crisis. There was no postal or courier services. But now, there is no such problem. Yet, KSOU is inconveniencing us. This decision of KSOU will have an impact on exam results and also on the reputation of the university,” he said.