Students to get help to crack competitive exams

Students to get help to crack competitive exams

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 22 2021, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 05:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Department of Collegiate Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Unacademy to train students pursing final year and pre-final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses to take up various competitive examinations.

As per the MoU, around 1,500 students will be trained every year, for next three years, by conducting online entrance test to screen the students' ability twice a year. The department will provide free scholarship for the students who get selected for coaching.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

exams
Competitive Exams
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amazon''s goal: Getting key to your apartment building

Amazon''s goal: Getting key to your apartment building

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

 