Students to get help to crack competitive exams

The Department of Collegiate Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Unacademy to train students pursing final year and pre-final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses to take up various competitive examinations.

As per the MoU, around 1,500 students will be trained every year, for next three years, by conducting online entrance test to screen the students' ability twice a year. The department will provide free scholarship for the students who get selected for coaching.