Students tune back to offline mode, Karnataka colleges see 70% turnout

The resumption of offline classes for higher education courses after a gap of nearly three months received good response on Monday as about 70% of the students turned up at their colleges.

The higher education institutions and universities across the state have made it mandatory for students to submit vaccination certificates before entering the campus and some students had to return as there were no documents with them to show that they were vaccinated.

“Some students did not carry their mobile phones to show the messages and also failed to produce the printouts, to indicate they were vaccinated. This forced us to send them back,” said the principal of a private degree college from South Bengaluru.

The colleges are expecting 100% attendance in the next of couple of days.

“As this is the first day of offline classes after three months, and also since there was an option for students to choose between offline and online modes, some preferred to attend online classes. On the first day, around 70% students attended offline classes in our college,” said Prof Bhaskar, principal, Vivekananda Degree College, Rajajinagar.

The Bengaluru City University (BCU) welcomed its students to the campus with flowers, masks and sanitisers.

Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, vice chancellor of BCU, said, “There were over 500 students present on day one for the postgraduate courses. We have made separate vaccination arrangements for teaching and non-teaching staff at the Central College campus, if they are not jabbed.”

Students were excited to be back on campus. Some said they got the vaccination specially to attend offline classes.

“As vaccination was mandatory to attend offline classes, me and my friends got the first dose as soon as it was announced by the government,” said Samyuktha, student of KLE degree college, Rajajinagar.

According to officials from the higher education department, the attendance will improve after reopening of college/university hostels.

The colleges and universities followed the standard operating procedure issued by the higher education department. It was compulsory for students to download the Arogya Setu app on their phones.