Students want continuation of MCQ pattern in SSLC exams

The students, who appeared for SSLC examinations which concluded on Thursdays, have batted for the continuation of the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern of the question paper.

This year, the education department had switched to the MCQ format question paper considering the lack of academic days available for students to attend classes in offline mode and also the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the students, the MCQs were easier than the regular examination pattern where the questions need lengthy answers.

They said sticking to the MCQ format will also help the students in future as most of the competitive examination papers will be in the MCQ format. "When the examination is just to check the learning level of children, then it can be tested through MCQs also," said a student said.

The students even requested the department to continue the MCQ question paper pattern. "As we have attended online classes, there was a lack of practice when it comes to writing and the MCQ pattern rescued us," Sujal, a student, said.

Meanwhile, the department officials said no decision has been taken on the question paper format for the supplementary examinations to be held in August.