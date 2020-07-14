Students worried over ‘advantage’ for CBSE/ICSE counterparts

Students who got their II PU results are a worried lot as they feel it is difficult to compete with their counterparts from CBSE and ISC boards, as their scores are high despite not appearing for all papers.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has promised to take up their cause with the Higher Education department.

Kumar told reporters, “I will discuss with Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan and find ways to normalise the scores for II PU students.”

Students are admitted to higher studies based on the class 12 score.

Many PU students pointed out that they would be at a disadvantage as students from central boards were graded based on the performance in the papers completed as well as their internal assessment scores for papers that were cancelled. The PU students said this was a “lenient marking,” which would put them at a disadvantage.

As per details available from the department, 9,000 students benefited from grace marks. The department had received over 350 objections for English paper, but grace marks were not given for that, as there were options provided for the said questions.

Kanagavalli, director, PUE department, said, “As per our norms, we gave grace marks for students who secured 70% marks in all subjects and failed in one subject. Such students were given grace marks

up to 5%.”