Submit plan for continuation of education amid Covid: Karnataka HC tells govt

The High Court on Thursday directed the government to submit a concrete plan for ensuring continuation of education in view of rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. A division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna directed the government to submit the action plan by April 22.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by M Radha and two others, seeking directions for reintroduction of midday meals in schools.

The court said the government will have to prepare a concrete plan for conducting classes online by providing access to technology. This direction was passed after the government informed the court that classes for 6th to 9th standard are suspended till April 20, while physical classes have been made optional for classes 10, 11 and 12.

The bench expressed concern over the possibility of diversion of schoolgoing children to child labour, child trafficking.

Read: As second wave rages, premier institutes brace for worst

The bench said that the government will have to rise to the occasion in this challenging situation in order to safeguard the fundamental right of the children to get education under Article 21 A of the Constitution.

The court also asked the government to ensure that these rights of the children are protected and also of the students who are out of school and those who are yet to be admitted.

Meanwhile, the government submitted that providing rations in lieu of midday meals will be continued.

The counsel representing the petitioners submitted that there has been a steep decline in admissions at various classes during the pandemic.

There is a decline in about 9,000 children attending schools when compared to the previous academic years, the counsel said. He expressed apprehensions about children being pushed to child labour.