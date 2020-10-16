Sudha Murthy to get honorary doctorate from University of Mysore

University of Mysore (UoM) will confer an honorary doctorate degree to Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy during the University's Centenary Convocation to be held on October 19.

In a press conference, here, on Friday, UoM Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, said, this time only one honorary degree will be conferred and the Chancellor of Varsities and Governor Vajubhai Vala has approved of giving the degree to Sudha Murthy.

First and 100th convocation on same date

Coincidentally, the University's 100th convocation will be held on the same date as its first, October 19. The first convocation was held on October 19, 1919. The varsity had planned to organise the convocation between January and February but the event was postponed as the PMO did not confirm the date. The event was further delayed due to Covid-19.

PM to address convocation

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the convocation virtually, the VC said.