Sudhakar praises medics who helped Covid-19 positive woman deliver baby

Sudhakar lauds medics who helped Covid+ve woman deliver

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 14:57 ist
Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister. Credit: DH photo/S K Dinesh

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar complimented the doctors and paramedical staff at Primary Health Centre at Halashi village in Khanapur taluk for successfully helping a Covid-19 positive woman deliver her baby and instilling confidence in her.

Dr Sudhakar in his tweet late on Sunday, complimented Dr Manjunath Dalwai, nurse Rani Lakhangouda and other staff for delivering the baby succesfully. The woman gave birth to a baby boy

A Covid-19 positive woman from Halaga village in Belagavi taluk had been admitted in the Primary Health Centre on Saturday night after she began to experience labour pain.

Dr Dalwai, nurse Lakhangouda other medical staff instilled confidence in the woman and conducted the prodecure wearing personnel protection equipment.

The health of the mother and baby was satisfactory.

