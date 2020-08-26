Suicide bid: Police rescue Bengaluru techie in Jog Falls

The police, on Wednesday, rescued a software engineer from Bengaluru, who attempted suicide at Jog Falls in Sagar taluk after he lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the police, Chetan Kumar, employed in Bagmane Tech Park at C V Raman Nagar in Bengaluru, arrived at Mysuru Bungalow area near Jog Falls at around 11 am and went towards the top of Rani Falls by hoodwinking Jog Development Management Authority security staff and threw his mobile phone and bag into the falls. Later, he sat on the rock. The security staff noticed him and alerted the higher

officials.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police, led by Sagar DySP Vinayaka, rushed to the spot and convinced him to come back. Later, Chetan reportedly told police that he was very upset after he lost the job. So, he decided to take the extreme step.