Sulibele apologises to Puneeth fans over tweet

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 08:13 ist
Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele. Credit: DH Photo

Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele on Monday tendered an apology after his tweet sparked outrage from fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. 

"I apologise as my tweet has been viewed by many as disrespect to Puneeth. I have immense respect for him. Please do not misunderstand my tweet. If fans are hurt, I apologise. As a Puneeth fan myself, this (apology) is my duty," Sulibele said. 

In one of his tweets criticising the BJP government, Sulibele mocked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for spending three days attending to Puneeth following his demise last October. Sulibele was heavily attacked and trolled by the actor's fans.  

Karnataka
Puneeth Rajkumar

