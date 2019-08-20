Sullia BJP MLA Angara misses the bus again

With BJP leadership failing to placate 12 MLAs from undivided Dakshina Kannada district at a meeting held in Bengaluru, the second meeting of all MLAs, including Sullia MLA S Angara, is being planned in Mangaluru on Thursday.

DK BJP president and Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor confirming the second meeting of MLAs, on August 22, expressed confidence that MLAs will come to terms with the decision of party leaders. “The decision taken in this meeting will be communicated to Chief Minister,” he said.

However, BJP leaders and the party office-bearers in Sullia taluk are in no mood to relent. They want the six-time MLA Angara from SC community should be made a minister. BJP leaders camping in Bengaluru will return and convene a meeting in Sullia to decide the next course of action on Wednesday.

BJP general secretary Subodh said the party workers and voters were confident that their MLA Angara, who had been denied ministerial berth in the past, will be inducted into the Cabinet. Hundreds of party workers travelled to Bengaluru to witness their leader take oath as minister. But that was not the be.

After former chief minister M Veerappa Moily, S Angara is the only MLA from undivided district to have won six times in a row from 1994 onwards. But the ministerial berth eluded Angara time and again.

However, this time leaders and voters were hoping that the six-time MLA Angara would be made a minister. The social media witnessed unprecedented pouring of disappointment after Angara was ignored for ministership, again, on Tuesday morning.

“If party leaders do not make amends and make Angare a minister, we will have to take a different decision,” Sullia BJP mandala president Venkat Valalambe said.