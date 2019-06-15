Sumalatha to focus on public service, not films

Actor-turned-politician and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh made it clear that discharging her duties as an MP and serving the society are the priorities for her now, and she can think about performing in a film in coming days only if she gets a worthy role.

Interacting with students at the KLE Technological University (KLETU) premises at Vidyanagar in Hubballi on Saturday, to promote 'Amar', Kannada film starring her son Abhishek, Sumalatha noted that people everywhere showed immense love towards her and her husband late Ambareesh, and her priority is to give back to the society.

People from Hubballi-Dharwad had also come to Mandya to campaign for me during the Lok Sabha elections, she recalled.

Replying to a query, she expressed satisfaction about her 40-year film career having more than 200 movies in five languages, and she also noted that experience she had helped her to balance her life, movie and politics.

'Amar' film was the last dream of Rebel Star Ambareesh, and bless Abhishek by supporting this film, she appealed people.

Though film and real life are different, film influences society and films also get inspired by real stories in society. But, films always give a message of victory of good over the evil. To be in public service, we have to sacrifice some moments of freedom which common man enjoys, Sumalatha added.

'Learnt from parents'

In a fun-filled interaction, involving noted film director Yogaraj Bhat, 'Amar' hero Abhishek and director Nagashekhar, Abhishek stated that he learnt discipline and hard work from his mother Sumalatha, and working smart, treating people equally and behaviour in public life from his father Ambareesh.

'Nikhil Ellidiyappa' again

When Sumalatha Ambareesh came on the dais, the crowd started cheering, and they also shouted 'Nikhil Ellidiyappa' repeatedly.

"Let whoever be anywhere. We are here," Abhishek said in reply.

Film producer Rockline Venkatesh, actor Doddanna, KLE Society director Shankaranna Munavalli, P G Tevari, and others were present.