Summer holidays to be cut short to bridge learning gap

The summer holidays for state schools are likely to be reduced by at least 15 days this year. Considering the learning loss suffered by children due to the prolonged closure of schools during the pandemic, the department of primary and secondary education has decided to start the academic year 15 days early.

According to sources from the department, the move is to bridge the learning gap among children. “It is a big challenge to recover the loss during the two years in just 15 days,” said an official. According to the calendar already issued to schools, summer vacations will begin from April 29 and schools will reopen from May 30. But according to the revised plan, classes for the next academic year are likely to begin on May 15.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told DH, “According to our reports, the learning loss and learning gap are huge. We need to recover all that in a 15-day period.” According to officials, it is important to recover learning loss for major subjects including mathematics, history and grammar.

“Some subjects are the continuation of the lessons taught in the previous class and need to be revised,” the official added.

However, teachers have urged the government to consider them non-vacational employees and extend facilities accordingly.

“We have no objection to conducting classes during summer vacation in the interest of students. We are also aware of the learning loss among children due to the pandemic and closure of schools. But while taking such decisions, the government must consider our families and personal lives too,” said H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka High school Assistant Masters’ Association.

“Let the government extend the earned leave facility from the existing 10 days to 30 days. Even during summer vacations, we are assigned for SSLC evaluation work”.

