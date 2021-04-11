Summer: Office timings changed in 9 North Karnataka districts

Summer: Office timings changed in North Karnataka

Temperatures cross the 40 degrees-mark during summer in the region

  • Apr 11 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 03:07 ist
Government offices in nine north Karnataka districts will remain open from 8 am to 1.30 pm in the months of April and May, owing to extreme heat conditions observed in the region during the summer. The work hours will be applicable from April 12, a government order said.

While normal work hours are from 10 am to 5 pm, office hours are shuffled during summer months in north Karnataka districts as temperatures cross the 40 degrees-mark. The order was based on a petition by Karnataka State Government Employees' Association.

However, the change of timings will not be applicable to Covid-19 emergency works. The timings will be applicable for Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts, and districts in Kalaburagi division.

