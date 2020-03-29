Supermarket staff turn away NE students, booked

Police have taken into custody the manager and the employees of a supermarket for discriminating against Naga migrants and not allowing them to purchase groceries, on Sunday.

The Krishnaraja police registered an FIR against the manager and have taken the staff into custody. Two students from the North East, studying in the city, had visited the supermarket. The staff and the manager are said to have stopped them from entering the shop.

They were not allowed to purchase the groceries, even though they pleaded with the staff.

The police took up the case as the video clip of the incident had gone viral. They registered an FIR against the shop staff and manager.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has urged the people, shopkeepers and the staff to desist from such acts at a time of crisis.