Suprabhata, Omkara to be played in temples from May 9: Muthalik

He called upon the Durga Sene and women's committee members to purchase gold, silver and other valuables from the shops owned by the Hindus on Akshaya Tritiya

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 01 2022, 20:22 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 20:23 ist
Sri Rama Sene President Pramod Muthalik. Credit: DH Photo

Sri Rama Sene President Pramod Muthalik said “playing of Suprabhata and Omkara will commence at 1000 temples in the state at 5 am from May 9. We had given an ultimatum to the state government either to remove the loudspeakers used for azaan in mosques or reduce the sound of the loudspeakers. However, the government has failed to take any steps in this regard,” he told media persons.

“If authorities are against the playing of Suprabhata in temples, then it will lead to conflict. Till the loudspeakers in masjids are stopped, we will continue to play suprabhatha in temples,” he said.

“Our fight is not against Azaan in masjids or prayers in churches,” he clarified and said, “Our fight is against the violation of the Supreme Court guidelines and the state government which failed to implement the guidelines.”

Muthalik called upon the Durga Sene and women’s committee members to purchase gold, silver and other valuables from the shops owned by the Hindus on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival for Hindus with a belief in prosperity. "Non-Hindus are engaged in selling the gold that is smuggled into the country from Dubai. Non-Hindus are engaged in selling the gold that is smuggled into the country from Dubai", he alleged.

