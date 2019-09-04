Suresh breaks down in court hall

Soon after special court judge annouced 10-day ED custody of D K Shivakumar, his brother Congress M P, D K Suresh, broke down in the court hall on Wednesday.

Suresh, who have been accompanying Shivakumar for the past few days during Enforcement Directorate questioning, spent the whole Tuesday night and Wednesday on the premises of RML Hospital, inquiring about his brother’s health. Former MPs Dhruvanarayana, Chandrappa and L R Shivarame Gowda gave company to him.

Whether it was discussing with advocates on legal strategy, meeting followers, Congress workers or senior leaders, Suresh was part of it all.

He briefly spoke to his brother after the judge pronounced the order and broke down.

Kunigal MLA Dr Ranganth and Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, who were present in the court hall, also turned emotional.

Earlier addressing media along with Congress general secretary (incharge of Karnataka), K C Venugopal, Suresh attacked the Centre and said nobody can silence his brother.

He alleged that the ED officials did not allow him to meet his brother, who is unwell.