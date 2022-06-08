Surpura Samsthan descendants miff at lesson exclusion

Surpura Samsthan descendants miff at dropping lesson from textbook

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Surpura,
  • Jun 08 2022, 01:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 01:46 ist

Surpura Samsthan descendants expressed their dissatisfaction over dropping a lesson titled 'Surapura nayakaru' from the social science textbook of the seventh standard by the textbook revision committee headed by Rohit Chakravarthi.

After the textbook committee headed by Baraguru Ramachandrappa included the contribution of Surpura Nayakas as a lesson in the textbook, it helped the students know about Surapura history.

"It is unfair to have dropped the Surpura history from the textbook committee. A petition in this regard will be submitted to the chief minister", said Surpura Samsthan descendant Raja Krishnappa Nayak.

"The history of the contribution of Surpura Nayakas was brief. Dropping the lesson is an insult to the history", said Surpura History Research Centre Director Bhaskar Rao Mudabool.

Karnataka
Karnataka News

