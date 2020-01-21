‘Suspect wanted to keep bag at biz complex near M’luru airport’

The suspect, who kept a bag containing crude Improved explosive device (IED) at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) on Monday, had made an unsuccessful attempt to keep the bag at a commercial complex in Kenjar, the preliminary investigation revealed.

The complex is just a few kilometres away from the airport. According to the police, the suspect travelled by a bus and alighted at Kenjar. He went to Royal Men’s Saloon and wanted permission from Salman Ali, the owner, to keep the bag till he returned from the airport.

“As he was a stranger, I denied permission,” Salman said.

Salman told the police that the man was wearing a cap and avoided eye contact.

“I didn’t observe him much as many customers visit the saloon daily. I suggested him to keep the bag either

with security guard outside or with my owner,” Salman added.

According to him, the security guard too denied permission to keep the bag.

The police suspect that the man wanted to visit Kadri Manjunatha Temple on Monday. As he did not agree for the fare quoted by autorickshaw driver, he got down at Kavoor.

The driver told the police that the suspect conversed in Tulu language and was carrying a bag while returning from the airport.

Special Protection Group (SPG) and Anti Terrorist squad (ATS) from Bengaluru inspected the airport, location where the bomb was detonated, besides collecting CCTV footage.