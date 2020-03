The arrival of a taxi driver, who was admitted to a hospital in Pune for suspected Covid-19, triggered panic at Hittala Shirur village of the taluk.

A source revealed that there were five passengers in the taxi while he was on his way to his native place. Based on the information by the Pune officials and the friends of the suspected person, the villagers called the police and handed him over to them. He has been admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi.